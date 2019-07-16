MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Southern California Gas Co. worker killed in an explosion and fire that destroyed a house and damaged others in the city of Murrieta.
Deputy Fire Chief David Lantzer says the utility worker's body was removed Monday night, hours after the blast that also injured 15 other people.
Lantzer says work on repopulating the neighborhood continues Tuesday.
Four homes have been red-tagged, meaning they can't be occupied. One home is yellow-tagged, which limits entry, and several other houses are being evaluated.
Authorities say a solar contractor punctured a gas service line and firefighters and SoCal Gas workers responded.
SoCal Gas spokesman Randon Lane says there's no record the contractor made a required call to have gas lines marked.
The contractor's identity hasn't been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.