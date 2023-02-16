Electric vehicle charging station construction projects that are ready to break ground in the Bay Area can receive their share of $30 million in incentive funds, the California Energy Commission announced this week.
In efforts to strengthen the state’s EV charging station network, energy officials have allocated funds to shovel-ready projects in 30 counties around the state. Projects in all nine counties of the Bay Area are eligible for funding.
Funds stem from the state’s Golden State Priority Project, which is an initiative to expedite fast-charging station infrastructure in low-income and tribal communities.
CEC Commissioner Patty Monahan said the money is meant to “fill the gap” in areas with few places to charge EVs, and ultimately make it easier for all Californians to switch to cleaner transportation.
“This new model is designed to deploy charging infrastructure swiftly and equitably to make sure every EV driver feels confident they can refuel, and that need is especially critical in rural, low-income and tribal communities,” Monahan said.
Businesses, community organizations and public entities with construction projects in disadvantaged communities are encouraged to apply by March 10. Site locations can include airports, gas stations, universities, public transit hubs and other places accessible to the public.
Awardees will receive rebates to purchase and install up to 20 fast chargers per site, at $100,000 per connector.
