In a precedent-setting case, a California appeals court last week upheld the ability of a school district to base a parcel tax on a building’s area with a ceiling on how much a property owner would have to pay.

The unanimous decision by three judges on the 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco follows 15 years of litigation over various iterations of Alameda Unified’s effort to design a parcel tax tied to a property’s square footage instead of a flat amount. The decision gives school districts and community colleges more latitude to design a parcel tax, which is one of the few ways that they can annually supplement state funding for education. Instead of being restricted to charging a parcel tax by a uniform amount per property, regardless of whether the property includes a $200,000 cottage or a $10 million mansion, districts will have the option to charge by square footage with a cap on the amount.

Not So Common
The notion or argument that the size of a home is a measurement of one's wealth is absurd. That's the very reason why Prop 13 was passed so the government couldn't tax an older couple out of their home. That's why older couple's can opt out of certain taxes due to a limited income.

