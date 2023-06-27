If California’s proposed budget is approved as it currently stands, county offices of education will get an increase of $80 million in ongoing funding to be used toward juvenile court schools and alternative schools.
It’s an amount that staff in county offices say would help them better support the students they serve and that education researchers hope will include accountability reporting for greater transparency into how county offices allocate such funding.
The proposed increase in Proposition 98 funds would go toward both juvenile court schools and alternative education schools run by county offices of education. Alternative schools serve those who have faced challenges in their traditional public school, including expulsion, suspension and chronic absenteeism. Some of these schools enroll students with unique needs, such as teen parents, students experiencing homelessness, and students in the foster care system.
A set of formulas outlined in Proposition 98 are used to determine the minimum funding level for education in California, year after year. One of these formulas takes students’ average daily attendance into account, which assumes that students are enrolled in a single academic institution for long periods of time. This is most often the opposite in the juvenile justice system, as the population of students they serve remain in their schools anywhere between several days to a few months.
As the state’s juvenile justice system fully shifts to being entirely county-led at the end of June, juvenile court schools will also be serving some students that were previously held in state facilities for years at a time. But for most counties, it’s far more common that the majority of their students will not be enrolled long enough to finish a single semester.
“There’s something inherently wrong about the idea that this particular population has a funding mechanism that is so variable and inconsistent, when I think everyone in California would say that that is absolutely not what they want,” said Susan Connolly, assistant superintendent of student services in Placer County.
“They want these particular students who have had the most traumatic experiences and who have had potentially disproportionate disciplinary experiences and maybe not positive school experiences, to have absolutely the most stable funding and access to all of the supports and services that they require.”
As legislative leaders and the governor negotiate on the final budget, the possibility remains that the $80 million increase may not make it through.
In the Northern California county, the daily student attendance has ranged in recent years from four to 30 on any given day, according to Connolly. And this doesn’t account for emergencies, like when a fire broke out a few years ago and they needed to suddenly house six additional students from neighboring El Dorado.
While it may not be uncommon to see 30 students in a single classroom, such a sight is rare in juvenile court schools, which serve students involved in the juvenile justice system. Students are rarely placed in a single classroom, or even the same living unit — where they are placed depends on various factors such as the seriousness of their infraction and their age. Given the unpredictability in day-to-day enrollment, administrators must still fully staff their schools with teachers and other education staff like behavioral therapists and social workers, Connolly said.
Connolly said they may have a classroom with one to three students or several classrooms with a higher number of students. They may be housing a seventh grader plus 24-year-olds, for example, each requiring a different level of education, she said.
“I have to have appropriate staff for that amount of units regardless of the number of students that I have or the number of units that are open on that particular day, because it could change very quickly,” Connolly said.
