California Highway Patrol officers will be assigned to San Francisco beginning Monday to help combat the city’s fentanyl trafficking crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday.
“The CHP will strategically allocate a new team of law enforcement personnel to proactively enforce the law -- with a focus on drug trafficking enforcement within key areas of the city, including the Tenderloin,'” Newsom said in a statement.
San Francisco-area CHP units will also provide “supplemental patrol in key areas of the city,” according to the governor.
Newsom’s announcement follows up on a promise April 21 to use state police and California National Guard resources to help the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office stem open-air drug dealing.
Fentanyl is the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in San Francisco, according to the city Department of Public Health. Of 620 such deaths recorded in 2022, 72% were attributed to fentanyl, the department said in a report.
Fentanyl can be fatal even in small doses. Health officials say people who use drugs may be unintentionally exposed to it in other drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
The governor and state Attorney General Rob Bonta also announced the California Department of Justice will offer legal expertise and assistance in prosecuting complex and multi-jurisdictional cases related to the fentanyl operation.
