SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities are preparing to start cleaning up an oil spill that dumped nearly 800,000 gallons of oil and water into a Kern County canyon.
Chevron spokeswoman Veronica Flores-Paniagua said Friday that the seep, which has been flowing off and on since May, has again stopped. She and California officials say the spill is not near any waterway and has not significantly affected wildlife.
However, environmental groups say the spill is another sign of weakened regulations under an embattled California agency. Gov. Gavin Newsom this week fired the head of the state's oil and gas division.
Chevron reported that 794,000 gallons of oil and water have leaked out of the ground where it uses steam injection to extract oil in the Cymric Oil Field about 35 miles west of Bakersfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.