SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's unemployment rate held steady at the record low of 3.9% in November, the state said Friday.
The state added 28,400 nonfarm jobs during the month as a record job expansion continued, the Employment Development Department said.
The expansion has extended for 117 months.
The unemployment rate record of 3.9% was set in October.
The number of unemployed Californians is the lowest since 1989 despite large gains in statewide population since then, the EDD said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.