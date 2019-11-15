SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low of 3.9% in October.
The California Employment Development Department says the state added 23,600 nonfarm payroll jobs during the month.
The previous record low was 4% set in September.
The department says October’s gains extend California’s record jobs expansion to 116 months.
