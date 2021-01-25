LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest in a series of storms left California mountains frosted in snow Monday, shutting down highway passes due to dangerous conditions.

The California Highway Patrol closed Interstate 5 to traffic in Tejon Pass, which rises to an elevation of more than 4,100 feet through mountains between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.

Winds, snow and ice also shut down State Route 58 through Tehachapi Pass in eastern Kern County, Caltrans said. An alternate, SR178, was open but chains were required.

Storms began arriving in California late last week in a major change of the weather pattern following a fall and early winter of sporadic rain and snow that left overall precipitation below normal.

Amid sunshine and clear skies between rain and snow showers, the state remained blanketed in numerous types of storm warnings, with another system described as a moderate atmospheric river expected to arrive on Tuesday and last into Thursday.

Flash flood watches were to go into effect for areas north and south of San Francisco Bay, where the National Weather Service cited "high confidence that thresholds for debris flows will be met" in many of last year's wildfire burn scars.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription