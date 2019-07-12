SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he fired the head of the state's oil and gas division because he did not "exercise consistency" with Newsom's opposition to hydraulic fracturing.
The Democratic governor says he does not have the authority to issue a moratorium on fracking but that he wants to move the state away from reliance on oil and gas.
His Friday comments came a day after he fired state Oil and Gas Supervisor Ken Harris partly because of an increase in state-issued fracking permits. A report from anti-fracking groups also showed senior officials in the division held stock in companies they were responsible for regulating.
Harris and spokespeople for the Department of Conservation, which oversees the oil and gas division, did not respond to emails seeking comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.