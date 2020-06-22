SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday added Idaho to a list of 11 other states where state-funded travel isn't allowed because he determined that they violate a California law.

That 2017 law is intended to guard against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

Becerra cited two new Idaho laws that he said allow discrimination against transgender people. One repeals protections enabling transgender students to compete on athletic teams consistent with their gender identity; the second bars amending birth certificates so they are consistent with the person's gender identity.

The travel ban takes effect July 1.

Becerra said in announcing the restriction that the laws amount to "drastic steps to undermine the rights of the transgender community, preventing people from playing sports in school or having documentation that reflects their identity."

Marissa Morrison, a spokeswoman for Idaho Gov. Brad Little, did not immediately respond to telephone and email requests for comment.

The other states already on the prohibited list are Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

