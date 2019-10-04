SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is trying to stop the use of deceptively edited videos and audio aimed at influencing elections.
Legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom targets "deep fakes." That includes deceptively edited audio and video designed to give someone a false impression about a political candidate's actions or words.
A state Democratic lawmaker introduced the legislation after an altered video of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi emerged that appeared to show her slurring her words. It was shared widely on the internet.
The bill bans distribution of such content within 60 days of an election. The ban does not apply if the video includes a disclaimer or is satire or a parody.
It allows a candidate to seek damages against anyone who distributes such a video.
Opponents have raised free speech concerns.
This version corrects that the altered video was shared widely, not that Trump tweeted it.
