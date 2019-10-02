SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is adopting nearly two dozen new laws aimed at preventing and fighting the devastating wildfires that have charred large swaths of the state in recent years, killing scores and destroying a Sierra foothills city last fall.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced signing the 22 bills Wednesday, saying several will also help the state meet its clean energy goals.
He said they largely enact recommendations from a June report by a governor’s task force and build on $1 billion in the state budget devoted to preparing for wildfires and other emergencies.
Several of the new laws encourage communities to adopt new standards for making homes and their surroundings more fire resistant. Others address the precautionary power shutoffs that utilities have begun using more frequently to prevent fires sparked by electric lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.