As high heat and heightened demand for electricity continues across California, the state’s Independent System Operator has issued a statewide call for voluntary electricity conservation, issuing a Flex Alert from 4-9 p.m. Friday.

As daytime temperatures continue to soar past 100 degrees in most of the Golden State and throughout the West, the power grid operator — California ISO — is once again anticipating high electricity demand, particularly from air conditioning use, and needs voluntary conservation steps to assist in balancing electricity supply and demand.

