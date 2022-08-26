A bill that would give the public more information about academic achievement for subgroups of English learners passed the Legislature and is headed to Gov. Newsom’s desk.
Assembly Bill 1868 would require the California Department of Education to report standardized test scores in English language arts, math and science for subgroups of English learners, including long-term English learners, defined as students who have been enrolled in U.S. schools for six years or more and have not advanced on the English proficiency test in two or more years, and those at risk of becoming long-term English learners. The bill would also require the department to report how many students are both English learners and have a disability.
Currently, the department reports test scores for English learners as a whole, but not for all specific subgroups.
“AB 1868 is the first step in identifying key issues affecting English learners in our California’s school system. By collecting this data, we can identify policy solutions preventing students from becoming Long Term Learners,” Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, in a statement. Rivas introduced the bill.
Proponents of the bill have said that separating the data on subgroups of English learners would give the state and local school districts a better picture of how each group is doing, which would help them provide more targeted support to groups such as long-term English learners.
“With over one in three LTELs being dually identified as students with disabilities, the provision to disaggregate special education data by language acquisition status and type of disability will be critical to informing our continuous improvement system,” said Martha Hernandez, executive director of Californians Together, a nonprofit organization that advocates for English learners in the state.
