A bill that would give the public more information about academic achievement for subgroups of English learners passed the Legislature and is headed to Gov. Newsom’s desk.

Assembly Bill 1868 would require the California Department of Education to report standardized test scores in English language arts, math and science for subgroups of English learners, including long-term English learners, defined as students who have been enrolled in U.S. schools for six years or more and have not advanced on the English proficiency test in two or more years, and those at risk of becoming long-term English learners. The bill would also require the department to report how many students are both English learners and have a disability.

