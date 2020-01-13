BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A bald eagle in Southern California has laid a second egg in a nest watched by nature lovers via an online live feed.
The egg appeared Saturday evening in a tree overlooking Big Bear Lake east of Los Angeles. The first egg was laid last Wednesday.
The mother nestled over the eggs Monday as a chilly wind blew through the San Bernardino National Forest.
The camera was installed by the group Friends of Big Bear Valley. The feed includes comments from people watching the nest.
The chicks are expected to hatch in about a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.