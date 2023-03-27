San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Windy at times with rain likely. High 52F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.