New data shows high statewide usage of the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline after the first year with its three-digit phone number.
California crisis centers responded to about 280,000 contacts via calls, online chats and text messages since 988 replaced a 10-digit phone number last July, according to Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, which is the hotline crisis center for several Southern California counties and also serves as a statewide backup center for 988 calls.
The state had the highest volume of contacts in the U.S., followed by New York. Call volume increased 28% from May 2022, when the hotline had a longer phone number, to May 2023.
Online chats and text message were a major contributor to the increase, said Matt Taylor, program director for the 988 network at Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, at a briefing Tuesday. The majority of people using those methods are aged 24 or younger.
Those who are thinking about suicide or are experiencing a mental health crisis can call 988 across the U.S., 24 hours a day.
