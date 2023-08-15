DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — He says he won't sign the pledge required to participate, but former President Donald Trump's Republican rivals are actively preparing as if he will be onstage for the GOP's first 2024 presidential debate next week.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is hosting mock debate sessions with someone playing the part of the former president. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been participating in weekly debate prep sessions for several weeks with an eye toward drawing clear contrasts with Trump. And Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations, is planning to show she can stand up to bullies.

With the first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 campaign fast approaching, eight candidates say they have met the qualifications for a spot on stage in Milwaukee, but former President Donald Trump might skip the event.

