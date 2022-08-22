Intel Corp chip factory

A handout photo shows construction equipment at the site of a future Intel Corp chip factory in Chandler, Ariz.

 INTEL CORP

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades.

At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near the state's capital, announced by Intel earlier this year. When the two factories, known as fabs, open in 2025, the facility will employ 3,000 people with an average salary of around $135,000.

