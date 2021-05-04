The U.S. Postal Service began selling Star Wars-themed stamps Tuesday — May the Fourth — to commemorate Disney’s philanthropic programs and a nonprofit dedicated to expanding STEM learning for young people around the world.
The 20 forever stamps featuring the various droid characters from the Star Wars universe are being sold online, but the first-day-of-issue location was in Nicasio in Marin County near where Star Wars director George Lucas has offices for his production company Lucasfilm.
“The Postal Service has a long history of looking to the stars as inspiration for its stamps, and for celebrating the innovation, science and technology it takes to get us there, which is why the ‘Star Wars’ droids are a perfect fit for stamps,” Isaac Cronkhite said, USPS chief logistics and processing operations officer and executive vice president. “These new Forever stamps represent more than four decades of technical innovation in the service of brilliant storytelling.”
