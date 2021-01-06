President Donald Trump, in a video message, is urging supporters to “go home” but is also keeping up false attacks about the presidential election.
The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Trump opened his video, saying, “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.”
He also went on to call the supporters “very special.” He also said, “we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”
Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence. The statement came as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers.
Clap, clap, clap. Nice faux outrage, Grandpa Taffy and Tommy Tee. Where was this outrage when the idiot BLM and Antifa goons were spreading death and destruction? There were no comments or condemnation from the TDS-infected folks then. In fact, Democrat leaders were actively abetting the criminals by doing nothing and not pursuing any prosecutions. Am I surprised people stormed the Capitol? Not really. I would expect future acts similar to that perpetrated by BLM and Antifa. After all, you reap what you sow. BTW, Tommy, nice to see you exerting some independent thought this time. Of course, your mom may wash out your mouth with soap.
These are the people who call themselves patriots and freedom fighters. They do not love this country. Republicans who do not distance themselves from Trump and his allies are cowardly, chickensh*t a-holes. Trump and his base are the clear enemy of this democracy. People were injured and one woman was shot and later died by these "patriots," as they desecrated a sacred building. Capital Police taking selfies with these people in the building is some serious B.S.
Why are there no comments or condemnation statements from the Trump supporters? I wonder how they will try and blame Obama for this one.
