WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting support from an unlikely source — the president — in her fight with freshmen Democrats.
Republican Donald Trump is defending top Democrat Pelosi and says Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York should treat Pelosi "with respect" — in Trump's words.
Trump also says Pelosi is "not a racist."
Ocasio-Cortez has accused Pelosi of "singling out" her and fellow freshmen — all women of color — for criticism.
Tensions between Pelosi and some younger, more progressive first-term House Democrats have become public recently and it's threatening party unity.
Just last month, as House Democrats clamored for impeachment proceedings against Trump, the president told Fox News Channel that Pelosi was a "nasty, vindictive, horrible" person.
The California Democrat later said of Trump: "I'm done with him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.