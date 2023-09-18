Donald Trump is facing new blowback from anti-abortion activists for refusing to commit to national abortion restrictions and for calling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' signing of a six-week ban on the procedure a "terrible mistake."

Donald Trump is facing political blowback from within his party for his comments about abortion.

Speaking Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," Trump repeatedly declined to say whether he would support a federal ban on abortion. He said he could "live with" the procedure being banned by individual states or nationwide through federal action, though he said "from a legal standpoint, I think it's probably better" to be handled at the state level.

