SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal officials say more than 10 tons of marijuana has been found hidden in a big rig crossing into Southern California from Mexico.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Wednesday the truck's manifest claimed it was carrying a shipment of "plastic garment hangers."
Officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry x-rayed the trailer and then used a drug-sniffing dog that discovered more than 850 plastic-wrapped packages containing the pot.
Officials say it has a street value of more than $8 million.
The driver, a 47-year-old Mexican national, was turned over to Homeland Security investigators.
