WASHINGTON (AP) — In a good month, Celina Chanthanouvong has about $200 left after rent, groceries and car insurance. That doesn't factor in her student loans, which have been on hold since the start of the pandemic and are estimated to cost $300 a month. The pause in repayment has been a lifeline keeping the 25-year-old afloat.

"I don't even know where I would begin to budget that money," said Chanthanouvong, who works in marketing in San Francisco.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan. Millions of Americans are expected to resume payments by late summer.

