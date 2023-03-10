WASHINGTON (AP) — Reported sexual assaults at U.S. military academies shot up during the 2021-22 school year, and 1 in 5 female students told an anonymous survey that they had experienced unwanted sexual contact, The Associated Press has learned.

U.S. officials said student-reported assaults at the Army, Navy and Air Force academies jumped 18% overall compared with the previous year. The increase was driven largely by the Navy, which had nearly double the number of reported assaults in 2022, compared with 2021. It's unclear whether the phasing out of COVID-19-related restrictions contributed to the increase, including at the U.S. Naval Academy, which is directly adjacent to bars in downtown Annapolis, Maryland.

