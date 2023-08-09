Wind-whipped wildfires are racing through parts of Hawaii, burning structures in a historic town on the island of Maui, forcing evacuations and leading some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where they were rescued by the Coast Guard. The County of Maui tweeted, "Do NOT go to Lahaina Town," hours before all roads in and out of West Maui's biggest community were closed to everyone except emergency personnel. County spokesperson Mahina Martin said Wednesday that the fire is widespread in Lahaina, including on Front Street, a popular tourist destination. She says traffic has been very heavy as people try to evacuate and officials want people who aren't in an evacuation areas to shelter in place.