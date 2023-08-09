Wildfires are racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island and forcing some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where the Coast Guard rescued them. The fires forced evacuations in some areas, including the popular tourist spot of Lahaina Town. The National Weather Service says Hurricane Dora, which is passing south of the island chain at a safe distance, was partly to blame for strong winds driving the flames, knocking out power and grounding firefighting helicopters.

Wildfires in Hawaii burn multiple structures in areas including historic Lahaina town, forcing evacuations and closing schools.

SATELLITE IMAGES SHOW ACTIVE FLAMES THROUGHOUT HISTORIC TOWN

