It’s a lemon
A large produce truck was stuck in the southbound lane of Alameda de Las Pulgas in Belmont, it was reported at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
BURLINGAME
Hit-and-run. Someone hit an unoccupied stroller in the parking lot on California Drive, it was reported at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, Sept, 17.
Theft. Someone stole luggage from Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 9:02 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Theft. Two people were seen stealing from a pharmacy on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:02 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Suspicious. Someone was seen smoking marijuana in their vehicle on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 1:31 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
BELMONT
Vandalism. A back window was shattered but nothing taken on Concourse Drive, it was reported at 1:31 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Found property. A suitcase was found on Kedith Street, it was reported at 11:54 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Suspicious person. Someone was sitting on the corner of Masonic Way talking to himself, it was reported at 5:52 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.