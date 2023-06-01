DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A structural engineer's report issued last week indicated a wall of a century-old apartment building in Iowa was at imminent risk of crumbling, yet neither the owner nor city officials warned residents of the danger days before the building partially collapsed, leaving three people missing and dozens displaced.

The revelation is the latest flashpoint after Sunday's partial collapse of the building in Davenport, where residents have lashed out at city leaders over what they see as an inept response.

The community reacts as Andrew Wold, the owner of the Iowa apartment building that collapsed on Sunday, has been fined $300 and court fees.

