LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff's Senate campaign said Wednesday that the California Democrat had raised $8.1 million over the past three months, a period that includes his recent censure by the Republican-led House.

His team said that was a record for a Senate campaign for the April-through-June quarter of a year in which an election is not taking place. The 2024 race is to fill the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Dirk van Ulden
We are doomed. How is it possible that such a habitual, shameless lier can actually even become a candidate. Well, he has Nancy on his side. Shouldn't we all wonder? What a sad day considering that he would replace a magnificent human being, Dianne Feinstein. Can't we do better than to scrape the bottom of the DC barrel?

