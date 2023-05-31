A deputy sheriff's body camera captured the scene as a car crashed into a tow truck parked along a Georgia highway and flew through the air.

VALDOSTA, Georgia (AP) — It looks like a scene from a Hollywood blockbuster. A sedan rockets into the air after driving up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck on a Georgia highway. And the whole crash is caught on video by an officer's body camera.

Shocked motorists and law enforcement watched in horror as the Nissan Altima was launched 120 feet (37 meters) down the highway in Lowndes County, according to police report on the May 24 crash.

