Investigators in Virginia say a plane that crashed on Sunday after becoming unresponsive is "no longer distinguishable as an aircraft." They also say the plane was not required to have flight recorders, but that it is possible to find information about the flight.

Only minutes into a doomed journey that ended on a remote Virginia mountain, the pilot of a business jet was not responding to air traffic control instructions and the situation was soon reported to a network that includes military, security and law enforcement agencies, according to federal aviation officials.

Despite being out of contact on its ascent Sunday afternoon, the jet that had just taken off from a Tennessee airport continued toward its intended destination on Long Island, then turned to fly back to Virginia where it slammed into a mountain, killing the four people aboard.

