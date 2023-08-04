NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump was being arraigned in Washington on yet another round of criminal charges, his running mate-turned-rival Mike Pence hurried to capitalize on the news.

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke out Wednesday about the latest indictment of Donald Trump, reiterating that he had "no right to overturn the election," and blasting Trump's "group of crackpot lawyers" who told him what he wanted to hear.

Pence's campaign unveiled new T-shirts and baseball caps for sale featuring the phrase "Too Honest" in big red letters — a reference to an episode in the indictment in which the former president called Pence to berate him over his refusal to go along with Trump's scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

