It's been three years since the World Health Organization's first called COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The anniversary on Saturday has health experts taking stock of successes and failures. The coronavirus has killed nearly 7 million worldwide and appears here to stay. It spreads easily from person to person, riding respiratory droplets in the air, killing some victims but leaving most to bounce back without much harm. Infections and vaccines contribute to a wall of immunity that now allows most people to resume their normal lives. With information sources drying up, Johns Hopkins University on Friday stopped updating its trusted pandemic tracker.

