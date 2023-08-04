MIAMI (AP) — The first time the College Board bumped up against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's efforts to inject conservative ideals into education standards, it ultimately revamped the Advanced Placement course for African American studies, watering down curriculum on slavery reparations and the Black Lives Matter movement — and a nationwide backlash ensued.

Now, faced with altering its AP Psychology course to comply with Florida's limits on teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity, the nonprofit College Board is pushing back. It advised the state's school districts Thursday to not offer the college-level course to Florida's high school students unless it can be taught in full.

