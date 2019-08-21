LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada county has rejected a proposal for a festival in a rural farming community to coincide with "Storm Area 51" events next month.
The Nye County Commission on Tuesday denied a permit for an event organizers dubbed "Peacestock 51" and planned to hold Sept. 20 in Amargosa Valley.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports commissioners raised concerns about resident safety, dust, environmental damage and the remoteness of the site 90 miles from Las Vegas.
The denial came a day after neighboring Lincoln County drafted an emergency declaration but gave conditional approval for events in tiny towns near a remote military test area that has long been a focus of UFO conspiracy theories.
Those events in Hiko (HI'-koh) and Rachel would be about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Amargosa Valley.
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com
