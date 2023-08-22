LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the Maui community of Lahaina, authorities say anywhere between 500 and 1,000 people remain unaccounted for — a staggering number that presents huge challenges for officials who are trying to determine how many of those perished and how many may have made it to safety but haven't checked in.

After accompanying President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on a tour of the the damage in Lahaina due to Maui's recent wildfire, Gov. Josh Green thanked the president for the federal government's response to the disaster and said, "Our hearts are broken." At least 114 people have died in the disaster.

Something similar happened after a wildfire in 2018 that killed 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise. Authorities in Butte County, home to Paradise, ultimately published a list of the missing in the local newspaper, a decision that helped identify scores of people who had made it out alive but were listed as missing. Within a month, the list dropped from 1,300 names to only a dozen.

