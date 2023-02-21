NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sunny skies and unusually warm weather fueled the street party fervor in New Orleans as the city celebrated Mardi Gras — Fat Tuesday — the annual, ebullient climax of Carnival season, marked by shoulder-to-shoulder crowds on raucous Bourbon Street and thousand lining St. Charles Avenue for family-friendly parades.

Celebrations began before dawn in some parts of the city. TV crews captured images of The North Side Skull and Bones Gang — skeleton-costumed revelers — spreading out through the Tremé area to awaken people for Mardi Gras. As the sun rose, parade watchers were already claiming spots along the parade route. Barbecue smells wafted through the Central Business District.

