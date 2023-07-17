The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday it would begin notifying more than 804,000 borrowers with $39 billion in Federal student loans that will be automatically discharged in the coming weeks.
The department said the “fixes” were part of the Biden Administration’s effort to forgive qualifying income-eligible loan plans that have accumulated the equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of qualifying months.
“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve, just as we have done for public servants, students who were cheated by their colleges, and borrowers with permanent disabilities, including veterans.”
Biden’s action is his response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 30 decision to provide to waive up to $20,000 in debt for each person who borrowed money to attend college — a move the court said should have gone through Congress. It would have erased $400 billion in student debt — affecting about 43 million borrowers nationwide including about 3.5 million in California.
Instead, Biden vowed alternatively to act through the federal Higher Education Act approved by Congress. Under its provisions, a borrower is eligible for forgiveness after making the equivalent of 20 or 25 years on the standard repayment plan. Inaccurate payment counts have resulted in borrowers losing hard-earned progress toward loan forgiveness.
“Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is taking another historic step to right these wrongs,” Cardona said.
