WASHINGTON (AP) — Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend.
Watch for it at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don't forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.
With the annual change, sunlight will extend longer into the evening, but the shine will take longer to emerge in the morning.
No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.
Standard time returns Nov. 1.
A poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time. But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.
