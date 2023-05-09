NEW YORK (AP) — A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.

The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations. Jurors rejected Carroll's claims that she was raped, but found Trump liable for sexually abusing her.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan instructs the jury of six men and three women in a civil trial in which E. Jean Carroll accused former President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

