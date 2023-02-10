NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A venerable fine-dining fixture on Bourbon Street helped kick off the final frantic days of New Orleans Mardi Gras season Friday — relaxing its jackets-required dress code and briefly ditching its no-pets policy for a pair of crown- and cape-wearing rescue dogs.

The tennis-ball-loving silver Labrador retrievers — named for Pete Sampras and Billie Jean King — chowed down on lamb chops at Galatoire's as they were declared king and queen of the Mystic Krewe of Barkus. The animal welfare organization founded 30 years ago took its name as a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the major Carnival krewe Bacchus. The annual Galatoire's gathering aids fund-raising efforts.

