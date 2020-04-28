Is it safe to order food via take-out or delivery?
Unlike some germs, there's no indication the coronavirus can spread through food, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"This is a respiratory virus, not a foodborne virus ... you can't catch it from eating food," says Michelle Danyluk at the University of Florida, which published tips on food safety amid the pandemic.
The biggest concern remains person-to-person contact. Contactless delivery, in which the order is left outside the recipient's door, reduces that risk.
For take-out, the FDA advises restaurant workers and customers to stay at least six feet from others.
The risk from packaging is "likely very low," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To be safe, Danyluk advises hand washing before and after touching food or packaging.
__
The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.