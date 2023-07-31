Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison Monday as she is sentenced for killing her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included claims she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband's previous wife. Vallow Daybell will serve three life sentences one after the other, the judge said.

