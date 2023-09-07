WASHINGTON (AP) — Top defense officials are accusing Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville of jeopardizing America's national security with his hold on roughly 300 military promotions, raising the stakes in a clash over abortion policy that shows no signs of easing.

Tuberville brushed off the criticism, vowing he will not give in. "We're going to be in a holding pattern for a long time," he said, if the Pentagon refuses to end its policy of paying for travel when a service member goes out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

Dirk van Ulden
Dirk van Ulden

Besides the free gender reassignment procedures and residual care, few of us are aware that the Pentagon has been promoting generals and admirals with impunity. We have more of them now than during our last real war, WWII. Another reason he is holding up promotions.

