FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris says President Donald Trump enjoys provoking some Americans to hateful speech and actions.

But she says the question of whether Trump is a white supremacist "oversimplifies the issue" and doesn't get at the deeper behavior she believes the president is fomenting.

The California senator spoke with The Associated Press while traveling through Iowa.

Harris says Trump "seems to derive some element of joy in inciting people."

Harris and presidential rivals Joe Biden and Steve Bullock have stopped short of labeling Trump a white supremacist, while others, including Beto O'Rourke and Pete Buttigieg, have said the term applies.

