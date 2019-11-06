The country's largest online political organization aimed at electing black women is endorsing Kamala Harris, the lone black woman in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
Higher Heights co-founder Glynda Carr says the group chose to back the California senator because of her qualifications, record in elected office and commitment to issues affecting black women, including gun safety, health care and the economy.
Wednesday's endorsement comes as observers are questioning the viability of Harris' campaign. Harris is languishing in many polls and has lagged with black voters.
Higher Heights provided significant support during the 2018 midterms to candidates who helped usher in the most diverse Congress in history. It claims an online membership of 90,000 activists, donors, supporters and volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.