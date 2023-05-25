MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and the fervent protests that erupted around the world in response, looked to many observers like the catalyst needed for a nationwide reckoning on racism in policing.

For more than nine minutes, a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of Floyd, a Black man, who gasped, "I can't breathe," echoing Eric Garner's last words in 2014. Video footage of Floyd's May 25, 2020, murder was so agonizing to watch that demands for change came from across the country.

AP Series: Birth to Death & Racial Disparities, George Floyd Anniversary, Tina Turner Tribute

A new series of reports from the Associated Press sheds light on the disparities Black people face in health, education and more. We will speak with The Associated Press Detroit National Investigative Writer for Race and Ethnicity about her findings and how this startling information changes lives.

