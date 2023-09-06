BEIRUT (AP) — The weeklong clashes between rival U.S.-backed militias in eastern Syria, where hundreds of American troops are deployed, point to dangerous seams in the coalition that has kept a lid on the defeated Islamic State group for years. That could be an opportunity for the radical group to reemerge.

White Helmets volunteers and journalists took shelter from heavy shelling in an opposition-held region in northern Syria on Tuesday. The volunteer group, officially known as the Syria Civil Defence, suggested in a social media post they were deliberately targeted, but the Associated Press has been unable to verify their claim.

The violence also points to rising tensions between Kurds who dominate the region and the mainly Arab population, opening the door for Syrian President Bashar Assad and his allies, Russia and Iran, to try to make inroads in an oil-rich territory where they seek to drive out U.S. troops and restore Damascus' rule.

